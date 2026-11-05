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Martin Selig Restructures Nearly $500M in Seattle Office Debt, Eyes Exit From Receivership
By Aaron Washington,7 days ago
Martin Selig Real Estate has completed loan modifications totaling nearly $500 million across 12 downtown Seattle office buildings, a restructuring that is set to pull nine of those properties out of receivership. The agreements cover roughly 2.2 million square feet of office space, including the company's own Second Avenue headquarters, at a moment when the 89-year-old developer's once-dominant local footprint has been battered by years of rising vacancy and falling revenue.
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