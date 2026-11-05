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General Hospital Recap Nov 5: Tracy is Leaving, Jason Gets a Tempting Offer, and Jude Meets Sonny
By Michael Thomas,6 days ago
General Hospital recap for Thursday, November 5, 2026, features Liz running into Heather. Meanwhile, Tracy questions Jason, Serena is ready for a risky move, Sonny has words for Jude, and much more. Here’s what happened today on General Hospital. Key Takeaways. Tracy announces she is leaving Port Charles. Liz...