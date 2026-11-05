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Kanna Hashimoto Reunites With "Gintama" Director For Hulu's 3-Minute Comedy "Atasha Kawajiri Kodama da yo"
By Hana,8 days ago
Kanna Hashimoto is teaming up with director Yuichi Fukuda once again, this time for a bite-sized comedy series. The two, who previously worked together on projects including the live-action film "Gintama," will reunite for "Atasha Kawajiri Kodama da yo," a Hulu original short drama based on Kodama Kawajiri's essay manga. Fukuda is writing and directing, and each episode runs about three minutes.