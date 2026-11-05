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Sprinturf Performance Park at Kirkwood features state of the art fields, upgraded amenities
By Delaware Public Media,8 days ago
BPG Sports – Buccini Pollin Group’s sports management firm – completed $10 million in capital improvements to upgrade the facility, assisted by $4 million in grants from the Delaware Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund. The improvements mark the 65-acre, 12-field facility’s first major renovation in more than...