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WV State Parks announces special November lodging discount for veterans and active service members
By Brandy Lawrence,8 days ago
West Virginia (WOAY) West Virginia State Parks are saluting veterans and active-duty service members with a special discount this month. Veterans and active military personnel can get a 50% discount on lodge and cabin stays now until November 30. The special applies to all West Virginia State Parks except Stonewall...
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