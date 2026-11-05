undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New $10M Methodist Clinic Rising Near Gretna Will Offer Weekend, Holiday Urgent Care
By Scott Dobbins,4 days ago
4932 S. 202nd Ave. — Reported Urgent-Care Expansion Example. A new Methodist Physicians Clinic is taking shape in the Tiburon development near Gretna, close to Highway 370 and 180th Street, bringing an approximately $10 million facility that will include space for eight primary care providers and offer urgent care in the evenings, on weekends and during holidays. Construction is already underway, with Methodist planning to open the doors in fall 2027.
1