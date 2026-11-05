undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
General Hospital Spoilers November 6: Drew Celebrates Too Quick, and Joss’ Discovery Leaves Her Fuming
By Michael Thomas,6 days ago
General Hospital spoilers for Friday, November 6, 2026 reveal that Drew (Cameron Mathison) may be celebrating a little too soon, Jason (Steve Burton) gets an earful from Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) makes Carly (Laura Wright) a pitch. Meanwhile, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) makes a discovery that leaves...