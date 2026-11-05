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Cho Yeo Jung Opens Up About The Anxiety She Felt Growing Up Alongside Song Hye Kyo & Jun Ji Hyun
By Hana,8 days ago
Cho Yeo Jung has opened up about how anxious she felt growing up as an actress alongside some of Korea's biggest stars. On November 5, she appeared in a video on the YouTube channel "PDC by PDC." Asked what she would tell her 20-year-old self, she said she wouldn't heap on too much praise. Instead, she would simply say "you held on well," explaining that she never stopped moving forward, even if it was just one step a day.