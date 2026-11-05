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Ozzfest is Officially Returning in 2027
By Emily Morenz,4 days ago
Although Ozzy Osbourne, the king of Ozzfest, passed away in 2025, Osbourne would have wanted the festival to continue. “It was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people,” Sharon Osbourne spoke with Billboard. “We really started metal festivals in this country. It was [replicated but] never done with the spirit of what ours was, because ours was a place for new talent.”