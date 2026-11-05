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Shirley man used violent threats to force woman into prostitution, police say
By Brian Harmon,8 days ago
A Shirley man now in police custody forced a woman into prostitution and threatened her with violent sexual abuse if she refused, police said Thursday. Cops nabbed Anton Trent, 50, on Thursday after an 18-month investigation, authorities said. Suffolk Police’s Human Trafficking Investigations Unit started looking into Trent in May...