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watchOS 27.3 Adds 2 Ways Your Apple Watch Could Help You Remember Conversations, Even When You Forget the Important Details
By Lise Dieuveuil,7 days ago
Gotechtor select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links, we may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Your Apple Watch could soon help you remember something you missed during a conversation or recall important details from discussions earlier in the day. Apple is introducing Live Rewind...