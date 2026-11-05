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Peloton Releasing “Move As One” (All Instructor) Ride & Run from PSNY Instructor Summit on November 15
8 days ago
Peloton is releasing a ride and run recorded at their recent New York instructor summit as two 20 min “Move As One” classes on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 12:00am ET. These classes come from the group workout we covered after the fall instructor summit. The attending instructors took the workout together, with Bikes in the front row and Treads behind them in the same studio. At the time, Peloton had not said whether members would be able to take it.