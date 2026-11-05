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N4N069: An Engineer’s Perspective on Agentic AI (Sponsored)
By N Is For Networking Sponsored,5 days ago
If you’re working on your CCNA you’re learning a lot of CLI, configuration tasks, and so on. But if AI can handle that for you, how much CLI do you really need to know? On today’s sponsored episode, Sergio Freitas, an Engineering Director at Cisco, joins Ethan and Holly to explain how AI agents are changing network operations. Sergio shares his experience using AI in the field and breaks down how AI agents are fundamentally changing the mental model for what it means to be an engineer today.