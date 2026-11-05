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Community Harvest Food Bank braces for holiday surge amid higher grocery costs
By Ryan Costello,7 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With Thanksgiving just weeks away, preparations inside Community Harvest Food Bank’s nine-county distribution hub have turned into a race against the calendar. As regional families grapple with lingering grocery inflation, local pantries are bracing for a sharp seasonal spike in demand—all while facing higher...
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