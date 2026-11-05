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Mayor Lee claims mandate and hails passage of ‘strong mayor’ reforms
By Darwin BondGraham,7 days ago
Mayor Barbara Lee and a bevy of city officials — including the interim city administrator and police and fire chiefs — and four councilmembers held a buoyant press conference today in City Hall, hailing Tuesday’s historic election. At the local level, voters appear to have easily reelected Lee and three of the incumbent councilmembers who were on the ballot.