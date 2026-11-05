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Human vs ChatGPT NFL Week 9 betting picks: Fading the hype after a week both want to forget
6 days ago
Neither I nor ChatGPT wants to talk about last week. Luckily for me and it, I’m in control. So, if I say we’re not talking about it, we’re not talking about it, OK?. But if I did want to talk about it, which I don’t, I’d probably mention that I spent more than two weeks on the road, flying back and forth between Atlanta and San Francisco to cover the WNBA Finals. So maybe the Week 8 NFL slate didn’t get my undivided attention.