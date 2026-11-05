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Peloton Q1 FY2027 Earnings: Revenue Grows 2% as Profit Rises and Subscriptions Decline
2 days ago
This morning, Peloton released their first quarter fiscal 2027 earnings data, reporting a third consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and $96.2 million in net income while paid connected fitness subscriptions fell 9% year-over-year. The results cover the three months ended September 30, 2026. They follow Peloton’s first full year...