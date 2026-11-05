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No. 18 ISU seeks to reconnect with its “first punch” identity Friday against Southern Miss
By Rob Gray,8 days ago
AMES — Fun fact: Iowa State forward Dominykas Pleta needed just 12 minutes to score a career-high 15 points in his team’s 80-76 season-opening loss to Memphis on Monday. Pleta sank seven of his eight field goal attempts, grabbed three rebounds, but also committed two turnovers while picking up three fouls in that short span.