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Explore The Bayeaux Tapestry In A Brand New Way With Chaosium’s Tapestry: Age of Conquest
By The Fandomentals,5 days ago
Chaosium has announced the forthcoming release of a Tapestry: Age of Conquest, a new tabletop roleplaying game themed around the Bayeux Tapestry, the famous embroidered that depicts the Norman conquest of England in 1066. From September 2026 to July 2027, the Bayeux Tapestry is on loan to The British Museum, the first time in more than 900 years it has been on English soil. This roleplaying game was commissioned to commemorate and celebrate that occasion.