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Florida officer resigns after accusation of using dead man’s identity to take over his home
By Angie Dimicheleadimichele@sunsentinel.com,7 days ago
A week after his arrest, a Lauderhill Police officer accused of using a dead man’s identity to take over his property without any legal authority has resigned from his position with the department. The city announced in a news release Tuesday that it had begun termination proceedings against Officer...