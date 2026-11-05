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Ex-Alaska lawmaker details mystery recruiter as FBI, Congress widen 'Decoy Dan' scrutiny
7 days ago
A former Alaska Republican lawmaker told Fox News Digital the FBI interviewed him after an apparent Democratic political operative allegedly posed as a conservative recruiter and tried to persuade him to enter the state's U.S. Senate race amid an intensifying congressional investigation into the controversial "Decoy Dan Sullivan" ballot scheme.