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Judge blocks Trump arch hours after federal panel approval
8 days ago
A federal judge temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's proposed "triumphal arch" in Washington, D.C., just hours after a federal panel voted to give final approval to the project Thursday night. D.C. District Court Judge Tonya S. Chutkan granted the D.C. and Virginia governments' request for a temporary restraining order late Thursday, halting the Trump administration's efforts to begin construction for at least 14 days.
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