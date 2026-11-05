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Wawasee Teachers, Corporation Discuss Tentative 2026-27 Contract
7 days ago
SYRACUSE – Wawasee Community School Corporation teachers could receive salary increases and stipends under a tentative collective bargaining agreement discussed during a special public meeting Thursday, Nov. 5. The agreement, negotiated between the corporation and Wawasee Community Educators Association, includes a $600 increase to the salary base for returning...
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