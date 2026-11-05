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Vote On Evansville’s Flock Contract Set For Nov. 18
8 days ago
EVANSVILLE – Flock was on the agenda for the Board of Public Safety on Wednesday, Nov. 4 afternoon, but a vote on a new contract will take place later this month. The contract for another year of Flock Safety cameras for the Evansville Police Department will be up for a vote at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Room 301 of the Civic Center. That will take place two days before the current contract expires.