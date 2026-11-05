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Kalshi court losses pile up as judges refuse to block state gambling laws
By Jon Brodkin,6 days ago
Kalshi can’t avoid gambling law by claiming it doesn’t offer gambling, state AG says. Kalshi is having a bad week in the federal court system. Two circuit appeals courts rejected the prediction market’s latest attempts to block state gambling laws in Connecticut, New York, and Nevada. Kalshi is separately facing a new lawsuit filed by the Arkansas attorney general.