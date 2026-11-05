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Meet *sshole, the vulnerability that lets hackers SSH into Linux devices
By Dan Goodin,7 days ago
Certain configurations of Alpine are affected. Other distros may be as well. Devices running some configurations of Alpine Linux, and possibly other distributions, are affected by a decade-old vulnerability that allows attackers to log into devices with no password. The vulnerability exists in the interaction between OpenSSH, the code library...