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Kevin Dyson Relives the Music City Miracle & the Truth About the Lateral | Titans Uncut Ep. 8
7 days ago
Dr. Kevin Dyson joins Delanie Walker and Rhett Bryan for Titans Uncut. The man who caught the Music City Miracle retells the play like you've never heard it — the concussion and cramps that put him on the field, Lorenzo Neal calling his shot, and why the flight of the ball settles the lateral debate forever. Plus: being drafted one pick before Randy Moss and living with the comparison, his mom's B-average rule, earning a doctorate he values over the first round, and the new Music City Academy he's building for the next generation.