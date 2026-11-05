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Nov. 05: What Democrats’ Landslide Means for the Middle East and Ukraine; And, Will Trump Fire Hegseth?
7 days ago
The war in Iran and the resulting surge in energy prices helped fuel the Democrats’ blowout midterms victory. But will the new Congress actually be able to change the trajectory of the war? NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel explains how the midterm results are reverberating among U.S. friends and adversaries in Iran, Israel and Ukraine. Meanwhile, as even members of the Trump administration blame the war in Iran for the midterm losses, rumors continue to swirl about Pete Hegseth’s future as defense secretary. NBC News senior national security correspondent Courtney Kube decodes the White House’s signals and explains how the threats of Hegseth’s impeachment could factor into President Trump’s decision. Finally, after her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, NBC News senior coordinating producer Sue Kroll began looking into her own risk. What she discovered led to early testing, treatment and a remarkable result. She shares her deeply personal journey and what she hopes others can learn from it.