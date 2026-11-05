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Gen Z is heading to Congress, and Melat Kiros is making history as Colorado’s first Black congresswoman
7 days ago
From barista to Congresswoman-elect, Melat Kiros represents a new generation of political leadership determined to challenge the status quo. Gen Z is making sure their voices are heard at the polls and in Congress. Throughout the blue wave and historic wins, Melat Kiros became the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress. At 29 years old, the Colorado democrat won the election with 78.2% of the votes, becoming Colorado's Black congresswoman.
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