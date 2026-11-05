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Court docs: Identity of suspect in deadly Spangle shooting released, medical examiner identifies two victims
7 days ago
Court documents confirm the suspect in the Spangle shooting that killed a deputy and critically injured another is Ryan Larsen. According to court documents, the two members of the county's SWAT team were critically injured after Larsen shot them as they entered a home in the 18000 block of S. Smythe Road, responding to a domestic violence shooting.
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