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Lafayette County’s Affidavit Ballots Break for Scott Colom 69%-29%, Far Exceeding His Overall Margin
By Ashton Pittman,7 days ago
Affidavit ballots broke for Democrat Scott Colom by a 69%-29% margin in the U.S. Senate race in Lafayette County, Mississippi, the home of the University of Mississippi. Overall, Colom won all votes cast there against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith by a far narrower 49%-48% margin, figures that Lafayette County reported today show.
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