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San Juan County officials release final daily flood update
7 days ago
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County officials shared some of their last updates after catastrophic flooding caused thousands of evacuations. They said this is likely their last regular update, as the flooding is no longer deemed an emergency. Officials said all rivers have decreased below the flood stage, meaning evacuations have been lifted for areas along all three rivers. They said hazards in standing water may still exist, so if you're interacting with floodwater or mud, use PPE.
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