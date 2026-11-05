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WhatsApp is bringing iOS-style chat previews to Android
8 days ago
WhatsApp has long let you turn read receipts off entirely, but if you keep them on, there's no easy way on Android to see what someone sent you without them knowing you've read it. The notification helps, unless you've already swiped it away or have too many messages piling up. iPhone users have had a workaround for a while now, and it looks like Android users will finally get it too.