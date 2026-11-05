undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Steve Young Makes Strong Statement on San Francisco 49ers Amid Injury Concerns
By Cole Sullivan,8 days ago
There is no question that the San Francisco 49ers have consistently dealt with injuries over the last few years. And while they enter Week 9 with a 6-1 record, injuries remain a major concern this season. Several players are currently sidelined, and while it’s not time to sound the alarm, the 49ers face a daunting task if they hope to reach their Super Bowl goal without their best players on the field and relatively healthy.
1