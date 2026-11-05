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We’re Growing Up Later, Living Longer — So What’s Up Now, Doc?
By Janine White,7 days ago
Understanding the changing boundaries between pediatricians, general practitioners, and geriatricians in a shifting medical world. Pediatrician Alexis Lieberman recently got a request for help from a former patient. The 23-year-old needed a physical for her new job. Lieberman obliged. Though she typically sees patients up to the age of 21, she says their shift to a primary, adult-care physician isn’t always seamless. While other pediatric practices draw the line at age 18, she’s flexible with patients who have a tough time with the transition.