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Karin Hoelzer Hosts Patient Advocacy Coffee Chat on Healthcare Representation Strategies
By GOAI Share To,7 days ago
Karin Hoelzer, a senior official in the field, recently hosted a patient advocacy coffee chat to outline the fundamental principles of effective patient representation. The session addressed the core objectives of advocacy, the definition of successful engagement, and practical strategies for individuals seeking to influence healthcare outcomes. During the discussion,...