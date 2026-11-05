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Elections chief explains 'ballot curing' and why the count is still incomplete
By Hawaiʻi Public Radio,8 days ago
Business is still active at the State Capitol, where workers are still waiting to open and count the last of the general election ballots. Hawaiʻi Chief Election Officer Scott Nago explained why — with the initial counting of ballots complete, there are still unopened ballots that need to be audited and cured before they can be added to the count.