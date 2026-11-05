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Barren County opioid committee identifies nine applicants for interviews
7 days ago
The Barren County Opioid Settlement Committee identified nine grant applicants to move forward to interviews. The committee members agreed to the structure of interviews during the Nov. 2 special-called meeting. The interview list includes Barren River Area Development District, Bethesda, Commonwealth Broadcasting, Community Partners for Recovery, Bridge Kentucky, Next Steps,...