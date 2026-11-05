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Reno families invited to free Friendsgiving celebration and turkey giveaway
By 2 News Nevada Digital Team,7 days ago
Reno families can get a head start on Thanksgiving dinner at a free community celebration offering turkeys, children's activities, refreshments, and opportunities to connect with local resources. SilverSummit Healthplan is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to host the Friendsgiving celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m....
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