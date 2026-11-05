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Jamaica Developer Files Plans for 14-Story, 74-Unit Tower on 94th Avenue
By Reid Carlisle,8 days ago
A single-story building tucked between 143rd Street and Sean Bell Way in Jamaica, Queens is set to be replaced by a 14-story residential tower with 74 homes, according to newly filed permits. The site at 143-24 94th Avenue sits just blocks from the Sutphin Boulevard–Archer Avenue–JFK Airport subway station, putting future residents a short walk from the E, J and Z trains.
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