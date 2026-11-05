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Vikes Views: Wentz to the Rescue?
By Craig Williams,7 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings have announced they will start Carson Wentz at Quarterback for Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Kyler Murray is nursing a hamstring injury and will be unable to suit up. There is already plenty of speculation that this is a “soft benching.” I’m not a doctor, nor do I have any interest in pretending to be one, so I’ll take the team at its word and assume Murray is injured.