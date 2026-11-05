undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Utah picks new mineral contractor for US Magnesium site, calls it a 'significant win'
By Carter Williams KSL,6 days ago
Utah selects Mariana Minerals to redevelop the US Magnesium site. The $30M site aims for non-evaporative extraction, conserving water resources. Gov. Spencer Cox calls it a win, promising revenue and environmental remediation. ROWLEY, Tooele County — Utah has selected a Texas-based mineral extraction company to help plan out the "responsible...
6