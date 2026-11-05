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Carnival Announces Over 300 New Cruises From Port Canaveral
By Ben Souza,4 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line has announced over 300 new cruises from Port Canaveral that will set sail in 2028 and 2029 on five cruise ships. All five Carnival ships will sail year-round from the port on a wide variety of sailings that visit The Bahamas and the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean. These newly announced cruises will range from three to 14 days in length, including several Carnival Journeys sailings.