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Anchorage residents can donate leftover Halloween pumpkins to local farm animals
By Ian Stewart, Your Alaska Link,8 days ago
The Municipality of Anchorage is giving residents a chance to put their leftover Halloween pumpkins to good use by donating them as feed for local farm animals. Municipal Solid Waste Services says its experimental pumpkin collection program has already received a positive response from the community. The goal is to...