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Hunter Goodman is a finalist for a major award
By JAKE SHAPIRO,7 days ago
Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman was named a finalist Thursday for the National League Silver Slugger Award at catcher. It is his second straight year as a finalist. Goodman, who won the award in 2025, is up against Arizona’s Gabriel Moreno. If he wins, he would be the first Rockies player to win back-to-back Silver Sluggers since Trevor Story in 2018 and 2019.