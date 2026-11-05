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Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson orders regulatory reform, pauses new rulemaking for 6 months
By KOMO News Staff,7 days ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Bob Ferguson has signed an executive order aimed at streamlining Washington state regulations, including a six-month pause on new agency rulemaking that would add regulatory requirements. Ferguson signed the order in Redmond at the second meeting of the Governor’s Economic Development Council, which was hosted...