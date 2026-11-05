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82nd National Peanut Festival opens Friday in Dothan with Skylift, bigger names for concerts
By Jacklynn Lambert,7 days ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The 82nd National Peanut Festival opens Friday in Dothan and runs through Sunday, Nov. 15, with a revamped midway, new spectator events, bigger concerts and a new ride called the Skylift. Friday marks opening day for one of the Wiregrass’s longest-running traditions. Gates are opening later on...
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