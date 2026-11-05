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Gardner Edgerton superintendent apologizes after medical emergency triggers false intruder lockdown at high school
By Ale Espinosa,8 days ago
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - School district leaders in Johnson County are apologizing to families after a medical emergency inside Gardner Edgerton High School accidentally triggered a building-wide intruder lockdown, leaving students and staff fearing for their lives. In a letter sent to the school community Thursday, USD 231 Superintendent Dr....
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