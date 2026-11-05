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Alexandria man turns himself in after robbing Hybla Valley bank
By Kendra Mann,8 days ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 65-year-old Alexandria man was arrested after telling Fairfax County police he robbed a bank in Hybla Valley, authorities said. Officers responded around 12:48 p.m. Wednesday to a bank in the 7700 block of Richmond Highway. Police said the man handed a teller a note demanding money and threatening harm if the teller did not comply. No weapon was displayed.
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