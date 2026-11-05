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Dressed in red, white and blue and pancakes too!
7 days ago
The Town of Rochester’s Hometown Hero Banner Project is preparing to honor local Veterans in a special way, bringing the faces and stories of Hometown Heroes to the heart of the community. A project built on honor, history and community, the Hometown Hero Banner Project began in 2024 following the completion of the updated Veterans Honor Roll, which is proudly displayed in Veterans Park. At 50 Scenic Road, Accord. Inspired by the importance of preserving local military history, the banner project was created to recognize the Veterans who have served the country and to ensure their contributions are remembered by future generations.
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